Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $73.05 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,183,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $73,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $749,325 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

