Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $73.51 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,368 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of DTE Energy worth $73,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

