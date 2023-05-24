Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,281 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $77,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading

