Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,344,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,233,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Rentokil Initial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $19,114,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $9,622,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $8,785,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,710,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTO stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

