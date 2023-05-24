Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $64,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

