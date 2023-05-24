Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

