CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Position Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.