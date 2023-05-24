Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,730 ($21.52) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.