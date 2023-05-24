Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ExlService by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,893,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andreas Fibig bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $99,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.