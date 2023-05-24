Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

