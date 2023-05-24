Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,255,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 928,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $357,403. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ICE. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

ICE opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

