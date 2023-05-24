Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 182,691 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
Shares of GRBK opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $53.72.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
