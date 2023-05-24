Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5,860.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

