Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,587,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

