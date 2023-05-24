Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $370.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.57. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

