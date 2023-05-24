Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CGGGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGGGF stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

