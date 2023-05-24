Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

CBSH opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

