Comparing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -128.92% -31.25% -21.50% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 254.88%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $41.42 million 1.79 -$47.47 million ($1.80) -1.46 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.05 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.03

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. Alpha Teknova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Alpha Teknova on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

