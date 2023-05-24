Comparing Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) & Its Peers

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) is one of 706 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oxus Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.17% Oxus Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxus Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Oxus Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxus Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A -$300,000.00 -1,064.00 Oxus Acquisition Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million -8.09

Oxus Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

