Comparing Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) & The Competition

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) is one of 706 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oxus Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A -$300,000.00 -1,064.00 Oxus Acquisition Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million -8.09

Oxus Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.17% Oxus Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Oxus Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxus Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

