CompX International (NYSE:CIX) & Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Critical Review

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lifetime Brands pays out -23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CompX International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CompX International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CompX International and Lifetime Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifetime Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lifetime Brands has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.69%. Given Lifetime Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than CompX International.

8.3% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CompX International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13% Lifetime Brands -2.22% 1.10% 0.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompX International and Lifetime Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $166.60 million 1.36 $20.87 million $1.78 10.36 Lifetime Brands $727.66 million 0.17 -$6.17 million ($0.72) -7.71

CompX International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifetime Brands. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CompX International beats Lifetime Brands on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in a variety of applications including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski and wakeboard boats. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites. The International segment includes business operations conducted outside the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

