CompX International (NYSE:CIX) vs. Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Head-To-Head Analysis

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13% Q.E.P. 0.59% 3.33% 1.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $166.60 million 1.36 $20.87 million $1.78 10.36 Q.E.P. $445.53 million 0.11 $9.65 million $0.78 16.67

This table compares CompX International and Q.E.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CompX International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q.E.P.. CompX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q.E.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CompX International and Q.E.P., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CompX International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q.E.P. has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompX International beats Q.E.P. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in a variety of applications including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski and wakeboard boats. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, markets, and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand. The North America segment involves operations in the United States and and Canada. The Europe segment consists of operations in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The Australia or New Zealand segment markets and sells its products to home improvement retail centers and specialty distribution outlets. It offers its products through the QEP, ROBERTS, Capitol, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Vitrex, Homelux, TileRite, PRCI, Nupla, HISCO, Plasplugs, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Tomecanic, Bénètiere, and Elastiment brands. The company was founded by Lewis Gould in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

