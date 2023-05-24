ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $245,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

