Contrasting American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Public Education and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.68%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $606.33 million 0.18 -$114.99 million ($6.75) -0.93 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.64 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares American Public Education and EpicQuest Education Group International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EpicQuest Education Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Public Education.

Risk & Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -20.97% -5.01% -2.44% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EpicQuest Education Group International beats American Public Education on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services. The Rasmussen University segment provides nursing and health sciences focused on postsecondary educational services. The Hondros College of Nursing segment provides nursing educational services. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Rating)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

