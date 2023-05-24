Contrasting B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) & Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 0 0 2.00 B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than B2Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

55.4% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $167.54 million 17.81 -$91.35 million ($0.42) -38.45 B2Gold $1.73 billion 2.91 $252.87 million $0.25 15.60

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out -38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B2Gold pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -42.14% 4.54% 3.80% B2Gold 14.02% 9.94% 8.38%

Summary

B2Gold beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

