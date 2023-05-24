Contrasting Charlie’s (CHUC) & The Competition

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Charlie’s to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -4.40 Charlie’s Competitors $282.73 million -$110.28 million -1.64

Charlie’s’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, suggesting that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Charlie’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 214 568 817 46 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.86%. Given Charlie’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -16.48% -130.38% -42.12% Charlie’s Competitors -12.39% -87.72% 19.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s rivals beat Charlie’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

