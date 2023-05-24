Contrasting Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 94.54% 2.24% 2.10% Veris Residential -19.41% -4.61% -1.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 36.95 $37.26 million $0.46 46.24 Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.26 -$52.07 million ($0.77) -21.44

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Veris Residential on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded on May 24, 1994 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

