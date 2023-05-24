CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

