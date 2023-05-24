CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $127.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

