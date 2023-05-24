CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,327,000 after buying an additional 237,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

