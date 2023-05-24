CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 470.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

