CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 171,327 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,327 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 62,537 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85.

Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

