CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 6,939 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 2.9 %

V stock opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.62. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

