Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NYSE GLW opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.