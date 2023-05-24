Corp Hess Sells 6,382,500 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.57.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
