Corp Hess Sells 6,382,500 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HESM opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.5851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hess Midstream by 233.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 6.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Hess Midstream by 170.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

