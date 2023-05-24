COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Announces $0.85 Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.855 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 1.9 %

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

