COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Announces $0.85 Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.855 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 1.9 %
COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.36.
About COSCO SHIPPING
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.