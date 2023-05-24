Cosmos Group (COSG) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cosmos Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group Competitors 289 1306 1933 67 2.49

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Cosmos Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cosmos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million -$104.12 million -0.04 Cosmos Group Competitors $3.05 billion $479.19 million -0.37

This table compares Cosmos Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cosmos Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48% Cosmos Group Competitors -193.16% -81.06% -12.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cosmos Group peers beat Cosmos Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

