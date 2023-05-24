CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.73.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

