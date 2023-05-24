CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.73.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
