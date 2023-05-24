Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.85 and last traded at $108.86. Approximately 66,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 488,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also

