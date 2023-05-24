Critical Analysis: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) & Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GAMCO Investors and Credit Suisse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 5 5 2 0 1.75

Valuation & Earnings

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus price target of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 437.52%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Credit Suisse Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.82 $65.56 million $2.47 7.49 Credit Suisse Group $13.76 billion 0.20 -$7.64 billion $0.65 1.35

GAMCO Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credit Suisse Group. Credit Suisse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credit Suisse Group pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credit Suisse Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.70% 48.30% 29.09% Credit Suisse Group 15.12% 23.83% 1.81%

Volatility and Risk

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Credit Suisse Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas. The Wealth Management division offers comprehensive wealth management and investment solutions, tailored financing, and advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high net-worth (HNW) individuals and external asset managers. The Investment Bank division offers a broad range of financial products and services focused on client-driven businesses and also supports Credit Suisse’s Wealth Management division and its clients. The Swiss Bank division offers comprehensive advice and a wide range of financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment solutions and services globally to a broad range of clients, including pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, and individuals. The company was founded by Alfred Escher on July 5, 1856 and is headqua

