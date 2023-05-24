Critical Contrast: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec -0.12% 6.60% 2.07% OriginClear -103.99% N/A -197.92%

Volatility & Risk

MasTec has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

69.8% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MasTec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MasTec and OriginClear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $9.78 billion 0.78 $33.35 million ($0.16) -605.52 OriginClear $10.38 million 1.21 -$10.79 million $0.01 1.03

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. MasTec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OriginClear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MasTec and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 0 9 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasTec presently has a consensus price target of $116.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given MasTec’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than OriginClear.

Summary

MasTec beats OriginClear on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers. The Oil and Gas segment offers services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. The Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment serves energy, utility and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, including from clean energy and renewable sources such as wind, solar and biomass, as well as various types of heavy civil and industrial infrastructure. The Other segment consists of equity investors, other small business units that perform construction, and other services for a variety of international end-markets. The company was founded by Jorge Mas Canosa on July 26, 1968, and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

