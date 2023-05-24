Critical Review: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) versus Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $31.92 million 0.77 -$67.73 million ($1.74) -0.44 Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.02 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.03

Profitability

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -169.83% -473.13% -67.72% Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.71, indicating a potential upside of 511.93%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 20,900.00%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

