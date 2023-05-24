Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $215.98 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

