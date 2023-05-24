CWS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

