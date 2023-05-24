DA Davidson Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $95.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

New Relic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $587,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

