DA Davidson Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $95.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $587,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.