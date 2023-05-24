DA Davidson Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $95.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.
NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.
New Relic Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NEWR opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
