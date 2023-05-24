DA Davidson Trims Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Target Price to $7.50

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 258.85% from the stock’s current price.

Allego Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLG opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Allego has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter worth $186,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allego during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

