DA Davidson Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $492.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.46 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.43. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
