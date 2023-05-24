DA Davidson Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $492.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.43. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

