De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 4,637 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $467,986.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.