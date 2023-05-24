Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $445.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s previous close.
DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.43. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.