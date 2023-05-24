Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $445.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s previous close.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.43. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

